LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder didn’t exactly have the happiest of birthdays on the volleyball court Tuesday night. The Lake Placid Green Dragons were down their two senior captains and fell to the DeSoto County Bulldogs 3-1 in the second of back-to-back home contests. Bauder’s team is now 1-6 after starting the season 5-0.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO