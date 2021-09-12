1956 Chevy 210 Hard Top Takes Home Walt Hollifield Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair

David's Electric teams up with Visone RV to partner with Jesse Little at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300 Friday night. David's Electric is excited to partner with Jesse at the Great Collesium Friday night. "As a longtime race fan, being able to partner with Jesse Little and BJ Mc Leod motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway is something we have been looking forward to all season," said David Poerio, owner of David's Electric. “The Xfinity Series with Jesse Little is the perfect arena for David’s Electric to highlight our company and pursue B2B connections in the KY market. We look forward to supporting Jesse and the team during the 2021 season.” Poerio continued.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO