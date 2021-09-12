CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1956 Chevy 210 Hard Top Takes Home Walt Hollifield Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago
Twenty-five years ago, when Randy and Vickie Conrad purchased their 1956 Chevy 210 Hard Top, it needed a lot of work. The car was towed home on a rollback, but most of the parts for it traveled in the bed of Randy’s pickup truck. But Saturday, the car that the couple transformed into a masterful blend of traditional style with a few updated creature comforts, was named the 2021 Charlotte Fall AutoFair’s Walt Hollifield Best of Show winner.

