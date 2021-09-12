RCR Post Race Report - Go Bowling 250

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Superior Essex Team Earn 25th-Place Finish at Richmond Raceway. “First and foremost, with today being the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, our thoughts remain with all those affected. That day changed our nation and I'm thankful for all the men and women who serve our country. They allow us to race each weekend. As for our day here at Richmond, racing is a tough sport and some days are harder than others. Today was one of those days for our Superior Essex team. We started the race inside the top-10 with track position, but our No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro struggled to roll the center of the corner. We were able to steadily stay inside the top-15, while my team continued to make adjustments to help the handling. My crew chief Andy Street tried a lot of different changes, which definitely helped, but overall I still struggled to turn in center. When the caution came out with about 20 laps to go and those teams who still had sticker tires left had fresh rubber behind us, we had ourselves in a tough position. We will learn from today, regroup and head to Bristol next week."