CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, SC

Game-changer? Yes. Play of the year? Damani Staley’s pick-six could prove to be that

By Augusta Stone
The State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina desperately needed something — anything — to go right in the first half Saturday against East Carolina. Up by 14 points with just over one minute before halftime, the Pirates again charged into Gamecocks territory. On third-and-10 from the USC 37-yard line, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers faced pressure from South Carolina edge defender Aaron Sterling. Ahlers quickly flung the football, intended for ECU running back Rahjai Harris, into a swarm of Pirates and Gamecocks.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Football
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy