CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

XC defeats Madison & Fluvanna

Daily Progress
 6 days ago

The William Monroe Cross Country Team has been training in full force during challenging weather conditions ranging from thunderstorms to heat interruptions at practices. The first meet of the season with Madison and Fluvanna was postponed due to extreme heat. An early-morning start at Central Woodstock on the 3-mile course on Saturday, Aug. 28, allowed the XC runners the opportunity to toe the line for the first race of the season with excitement in the air. At the sound of the gun, the ladies went off, led by Sydney Orange, who was the first Monroe racer to cross the line with a personal best of 22:07, followed by Elli Pursel, Livia Kilby, Eliah Dojack, Olivia Hoffacker, Seanna Sutton and Paige Hoffman to round out the top 7. The ladies placed 10th respectively.

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gaffney Ledger

Local football games cancelled

The 2021 high school football season is starting to resemble the shortened and COVID-plagued 2020 season. Gaffney High officials announced Thursday afternoon it was unable to find a replacement game for tonight after its scheduled game at Rock Hill was cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues at the York County school. Gaffney head coach Dan Jones said furious attempts to […]
Paducah Sun

Tornado boys XC claims 3rd in Calloway

Paducah Tilghman boys cross country team took 3rd over all in the Calloway County Invitational on Sept. 4. Liam Black (not pictured) landed in the top-10 in ninth place with a 5k time of 19:19.4.
PADUCAH, KY
nonpareilonline.com

Eagles XC ready to run after long wait

The Underwood Eagles cross country season is up and running. Underwood is ready to race after two postponed races. The Eagles are ready to see what is in store for 2021. On the girl’s side, Underwood returns two individual state qualifiers. Those runners are sophomores Jordyn Reimer and Georgia Paulsen.
UNDERWOOD, IA
San Mateo Daily Journal

XC season opens with Serra Jamboree

Tommy Rogers enjoyed quite a warmup for his debut as the robed Padres mascot Friday at Serra’s football opener. The senior took first place in the varsity race at the Serra Jamboree at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course, marking the start of the high school cross-country season. Rogers fell one second shy of his personal record, topping the field with a time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds. Two years ago, at the West Catholic Athletic League Championship, he knocked out the course in 16:02.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Emporia gazette.com

Northern Heights begins XC season

Northern Heights opened its 2021 cross country season Thursday at the Mission Valley Invitational in Eskridge. Both junior and senior high students competed in the event.
EMPORIA, KS
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Opens XC Season At Dolan Duals

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Penn State cross country team opened the 2021 season with pair of races at Lock Haven's Dolan Duals. "I want to thank Lock Haven for hosting the Dolan Duals," Head Coach John Gondak said. "They are always great hosts and this is a good way for us to start off the cross country season. It was our first competition in 22 months, and it was really great to see our student-athletes back out there in uniform."
LOCK HAVEN, PA
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Northwest Sweeps Bearcat XC Open

The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s cross country teams battled a damp course and found themselves in two close team races in their first meet of the season. The women edged St. Mary (Kan.) 27-29 while the nationally-ranked men’s team also narrowly beat out St. Mary 27-28. Juniors Amber...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xc#Madison Fluvanna
Digital Courier

TJCA XC sweeps cross country meet

SHELBY — In the first cross country action involving teams in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference, the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) boys and girls squads absolutely dominated the field at the pre-conference meet, taking first place in team results. Team Scores. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
SHELBY, NC
smnwcougars.com

XC–Event Change

The Northwest Cross Country Team will not be racing on September 4th in Belton. The meet was postponed due to predicted inclement weather. Instead, Northwest will be taking on Shawnee Mission South in a dual meet that will begin and end at SM South stadium. The race will begin at 10AM.
WEATHER
fullertontitans.com

XC Sweeps Mark Covert Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal State Fullerton men's and women's cross country opened up the 2021 season with a sweep of the Mark Covert Classic on Saturday morning at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea. In the women's 5K, Trinity Ruelas made light work of the competition as she won by...
BREA, CA
Journal Review

XC runners compete on Saturday

Crawfordsville, Fountain Central, and North Montgomery cross country teams were all in action on Saturday. Led by freshman Sophia Melevage’s 10th-place finish out of 190 runners in a time of 19:23 — Crawfordsville’s girls placed 13th with 403 points at the Harrison Invite at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater. Shelby Green placed...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
southernillinoisnow.com

Bobcats Dominate Varsity Boys Race At Pinckneyville XC

The Franklin Park Bobcats cross country team competed at Pinckneyville on Saturday, September 4th. The varsity boys team won the competition behind impressive running by Robby Shober winning 2nd place, Hunter Malan 3rd, Payton Gullion 4th, Caleb Purintun 5th, Alex Spencer 6th and Avery Gullion in 9th. Brayden Harris finished 35th. The varsity boys had 101 runners.
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
suncommunitynews.com

Nighthawks set for girl's XC season

PERU | There will be 11 runners taking to the trails in 2021 for coach Anna Stitt and the Peru Nighthawk varsity girl's cross country team. Members of the roster include Remi Beauharnois, Abby Bruce, Cadia Chamberlain, Rylee Chamberlain, Elaine Curran, Janice Dougherty, Kearah Finlaw, Brenna LaHart, Ophelia Lancto, Simone LaPlante, and Danika Trudeau.
PERU, NY
Cedar Valley Daily Times

JESUP GIRLS XC GETS THIRD IN OELWEIN

OELWEIN – Freshman Mackenzie Wilson was the top finisher for the Jesup girls’ cross country team, placing fourth overall, at the Oelwein Invitational on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. Senior Amanda Treptow was right behind her, finishing fifth, and sophomore Clare Wright came in seventh. The team took third place overall at the meet.
OELWEIN, IA
kciiradio.com

WACO XC Run in Keokuk

It’s been several years since the WACO boys’ cross country program has had enough runners for a team score, but in 2021 they do and they got to see themselves in the team standings on Thursday at Elks Fairview Golf Course in Keokuk. The Warriors placed fifth out of nine...
KEOKUK, IA
kmaland.com

Latest state team XC rankings released by IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings. Seven KMAland conference girls and seven KMAland conference boys teams are ranked within the top 20 this week. Check out the area teams that are ranked below and the full list of rankings linked here.
SPORTS
nonpareilonline.com

Lynx compete at Bellevue West XC Invite

Abraham Lincoln cross country competed at the Bellevue West Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday. On the boys side, Aidan Watts placed 16th in the 4-kilometer freshman ran with a time of 18 minutes and a 20 seconds. Daniel Hornberg placed 19th with a 19:01, Alex Johnston finished in 25th with a 19:36, Cooper Hendrix took 30th with a 20:10, Dylan Hytrek ran a 20:49 for 33rd and Jonathan Ryan earned 34th with a 21:00.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley XC competes at Winterset

(Winterset) Winterset held a high school cross country meet on Tuesday. The competition was split into age groups. Freshmen and sophomores ran together and juniors and seniors ran together. Doug Berg posted a 3rd place run in the junior/senior division to lead the Nodaway Valley boys and Jazz Christensen was...
NODAWAY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy