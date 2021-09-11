Dan Tyminski

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDan Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Allison Krauss and the Union Station for nearly two decades. He has been named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Association a total of four times, and is well-known as a superb guitarist who has played guitar and sung harmony with Kenny Chesney, LeeAnn Rimes, Willie Nelson. and others. And, of course, his is the voice that accompanied George Clooney's in O Brother Where Art Thou?

