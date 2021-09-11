Falcons Down Cal State Fullerton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleUSAF ACADEMY, Colo. – A career day from freshman Mac Russ paced the Air Force volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Cal State Fullerton this afternoon (Sept. 11) during the squad's home opener at Cadet East Gym. The Falcons registered their first win of the season with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23 victory over the visiting Titans in the final match of the Thin Air Challenge.

