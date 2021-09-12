CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reason Jenna Fischer Almost Quit Acting Before “The Office”

By Tom Foster
Cover picture for the articleVarious stories of stars that made it big after waiting for so long make a person wonder just how many hopefuls are out there when it comes to acting and how many don’t make it versus those that do. Jenna Fischer is just one of many actors on The Office that did so well that people are now remembering her and everything that happened in any given episode, especially since Pam took on such a prominent role in the show and became one of the favorite characters. But there was a time when she was questioning herself and her career choice in a way that could have proved disastrous had she made the decision to go one way instead of the other. It’s easy to sit and think that a lot of actors have had to go through those moments of self-doubt and have come to question what they were doing and why they were still following what some would say is a pointless dream. The thing is, a lot of us follow those dreams all the time, sometimes to our detriment and sometimes to success that we never thought would come.

