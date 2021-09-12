CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy runs aground against Air Force; OC Ivin Jasper fired after loss

By Kareem Copeland
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was awash with American flags on Saturday as every player on Navy and Air Force sprinted out of the tunnel carrying the red, white and blue. Two Navy players carried the Marine Corps flag and the Navy flag. Halftime featured 135 midshipmen carrying a 65-by-120-foot flag surrounded by spinning red, white and blue stars as “America the Beautiful” was performed by the Navy and Air Force Drum & Bugle Corps. Outside of the venue, an artist drew the flag in the middle of a 9/11 memorial depiction.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivin Jasper
Person
Brad Roberts
Person
Chet Gladchuk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Football#Oc Ivin Jasper#American#Marine Corps#Naval Academy#Midshipmen
