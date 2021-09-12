Navy runs aground against Air Force; OC Ivin Jasper fired after loss

The Falcons played four players in its two inside linebacker positions — Demonte Meeks, TD Blackmon, Alec Mock and Johnathan Youngblood — in last week’s opener against Lafayette. Asked about the reasoning for playing so many at the spot, coach Troy Calhoun compared it to the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers utilizing key players that extend past the starting five. Meeks said he assumed the point was to get everyone action and test different skill sets together. This week, facing an opponent that figures to push back a lot more than the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Leopards, the Falcons would seem more likely to commit to more snaps for its top two linebackers and in the process reveal who those two are at a deep position.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO