15 best headphones to sleep in while traveling
Getting a good night’s sleep while on the road (or in the air or over the ocean) can be tough — even if you’re a seasoned traveler. The solution? A solid pair of headphones that can shut out unwanted sounds and cocoon you in soothing tunes. We’ve compiled the best headphones to sleep in. So whether you’re stuck in a noisy hotel room or want to drown out the chatty duo across the airplane aisle, check out these 15 cool headphones, which will help you catch some much-needed Zs.www.limaohio.com
Comments / 0