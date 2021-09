The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to open up their 2021 college football campaign on Saturday, September 4th, against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. This year’s opening game in the Queen City will mark the 125th skirmish in the Battle for the Victory Bell series, a rivalry known as the oldest out of conference matchup in college football. The two programs last faced off in 2019 and were scheduled to duel it out again in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of out of conference games across the country.

