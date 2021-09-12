Adam Latiff
Adam Latiff is a singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist from Jacksonville, Florida. He is a left-handed guitarist with versatility in all genres. He has over five years of experience touring nationally and internationally, as well as over 15 years of professional stage experience. Adam was previously in a band called Puddle of Mudd as a guitarist and back-up vocalist, and is currently the front man for a Nirvana tribute band called Heart Shaped Box.www.visitstaugustine.com
