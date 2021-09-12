CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen to open in former Michelangelo’s location

By Denise Civiletti
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Insatiable Eats Chef Marco Barrila has leased the former Michelangelo location on East Main Street and Maple Avenue. Michelangelo’s, which closed its doors in March. Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen will be home base for the successful catering and events company founded by Barrila and his wife Sheila in 2010, creating and catering events on the East End featuring Barrila’s international and regional cuisine.

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
moreclaremore.com

Guess What’s Coming to the Former Golden Corral Location?

Dutch Bros Coffee, a leader in the drive-thru coffee category, is coming to Claremore! Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 when two real-life bros bought a double-head espresso machine, cranked up the stereo and started experimenting with 100 pounds of coffee beans. What can customers expect from their local Dutch...
CLAREMORE, OK
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Guy Fieri's Home Kitchen Looks Like

A well-known celebrity chef like Guy Fieri sure knows how to ensure that his cooking setup is in place and fits his requirements. Per Closer Weekly, he has a gorgeous home in Santa Rosa, California where he stays with his family. His 6,000-square-foot home is a dream come true: It has four comfortable bedrooms, three bathrooms, a massive 1000-square-foot kitchen, a dining area, and so much more. But that's probably because, as Closer Weekly notes, Fieri and his wife Lori "completely gutted" the ranch-style house and rebuilt it to their specifications after moving in decades ago.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
Tulsa World

Velvet Taco coming to former Long John Silver's location

For all those who firmly believe, "there just aren't enough tacos in the world," take heart: Velvet Taco is coming to Tulsa. The chain, which specializes in unique, untraditional variations of the standard taco, currently has locations throughout Texas as well as in such cities as Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville. Its only Oklahoma location is in Norman.
TULSA, OK
EatThis

IHOP's New Restaurant Chain Just Opened Its First Location

IHOP is going casual and convenient for on-the-go customers. The popular dine-in chain's new fast-casual concept Flip'd is finally here, with the first physical location opening next week in Lawrence, Kan. The new brand, which has been in the works since 2019, will be serving fresh, made-to-order, on-the-go breakfast, lunch,...
LAWRENCE, KS
cbs19news

Grand opening of Multiverse Kitchens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new multi-concept restaurant has just opened in town, offering several different food options. Most of the produce that Multiverse Kitchens uses comes from local farmers. Chef Harrison Keevil, the founder of the restaurant, came up with the name "Multiverse Kitchens." It's a digital food...
RESTAURANTS
Bham Now

NEW OPENING: Whataburger’s new Homewood location

Whataburger is cookin’ up something new for you, Homewood. This fall, a new Whataburger location will be right off Lakeshore Parkway in Homewood. Read on to get the scoop. Whataburger has 21 locations in Alabama, with 6 in the Birmingham area, including a new location in Leeds that opened earlier this year.
HOMEWOOD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Kitchens#Italian Restaurant#Cooking#Food Drink#Sicilian#Shinnecock#Food Network#Nyc
riverheadlocal

Sunny’s, Michelangelo buildings have sold

The buildings where Sunny’s Diner and Michelangelo’s were located have been sold. Local real estate broker and property manager Ike Israel of Richmond Realty said the same investment group that purchased the PeraBell Food Bar building also bought the Sunny’s and Michelangelo’s properties. Sunny’s owner Jim Liszanckie and Christopher Pia,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
wymt.com

Rudy’s Bakery and Catering grand opening at new location

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rudy’s Bakery and Catering hosted a grand opening Thursday, September 2. While the business has been around and loved by many for almost six years, the ribbon cutting celebrated the bakery’s relocation to downtown. Many community members were in attendance, including Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini. “We’re...
HAZARD, KY
pdxmonthly.com

What to Eat This Week: Lamb Dibi and Niambi ak Ndiebe from Kabba’s Kitchen

The rich, floral smell of grilled lamb, the sweet fragrance of caramelized onions, and the sharp scent of mustard wafts out of the Kabba’s Kitchen cart. Three patio tables invite you to sit down and enjoy the smells while you wait for your food. This is a cart that, ideally, you want to give plenty of time to—for the food to be made to order, to sit down and enjoy while the textures are at their peak crispiness.
PORTLAND, OR
twincitieslive.com

Nolo’s Kitchen & Bar

There’s a new spot in the North Loop of Minneapolis that is quickly becoming a favorite neighborhood spot. Reporter Kristin Haubrich is at Nolo’s Kitchen & Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Times Union

Jimmy's Egg chain opens Guilderland location

GUIDLERLAND — Almost six years after the Oklahoma-based chain Jimmy's Egg opened its first Capital Region location, in Clifton Park, a second has begun serving, in a strip plaza at 1800 Western Ave, in Guilderland. Items from the breakfast and lunch menus are available at all times. Fun fact: Jimmy's...
GUILDERLAND, NY
FanSided

Martha Stewart Kitchen makes her signature recipes more convenient

While Martha Stewart might be the grand dame of the kitchen, the new line, Martha Stewart Kitchen, transforms her signature recipes into convenient meal solutions. Which dish will you enjoy first?. Many food lovers long to have that perfect Martha Stewart kitchen. While Stewart’s world is full of good things,...
RECIPES
614now.com

Chocolate Cafe’s new “Express” location will open next week

While the popular local confectionery Chocolate Cafe has had plans to open a second location in the Brewery District since early summer, they’re finally coming to fruition. Chocolate Cafe Express is set to hold its official grand opening on Sept. 15.. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. The new shop will be...
RESTAURANTS
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Eats: Cheesy Carrot Biscuits from Taste Buds Kitchen

From Ann Wiard, kitchen owner of EG’s Taste Buds Kitchen, we have a recipe that’s not only a favorite of hers, but was much loved by this year’s summer campers too! These Cheesy Carrot Biscuits are “great when you have a house guest and are making a big breakfast.”. Cheesy...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Southlake Style

Seasons 114 Kitchen To Open This Fall

The Westin Southlake Hotel, located at 1200 E. State Hwy. 114, is set to debut a new restaurant this fall. Led by executive chef Jenna Kinard, Seasons 114 Kitchen is a modern American restaurant that will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, according to a press release. “Seasons 114...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy