Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen to open in former Michelangelo’s location
Insatiable Eats Chef Marco Barrila has leased the former Michelangelo location on East Main Street and Maple Avenue. Michelangelo’s, which closed its doors in March. Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen will be home base for the successful catering and events company founded by Barrila and his wife Sheila in 2010, creating and catering events on the East End featuring Barrila’s international and regional cuisine.riverheadlocal.com
