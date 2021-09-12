CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Video: Miami fans save falling cat using American flag

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans at Saturday’s Miami-Appalachian State game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. made one heck of a save, using one of the greatest tools available to them. There was a stray cat at the stadium that was falling from the upper deck. Some alert fans gathered in the stadium level underneath and lifted an American flag and Miami Hurricanes flag to provide support for the cat in case it fell. They tried to use the flags the way firefighters use trampolines to rescue people falling from burning buildings.

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Cat#American Football#Canesvoice
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTGS

Farmer pays respect to national anthem during football game

CASTLEWOOD, Va. — Farming is a way of life for Alex Couch of Castlewood. Couch says, "normally there's not a whole lot going on whenever you mow, it's actually kind of boring." However, two weeks ago Alex enjoyed a moment he won't soon forget. "On that particular field, we do...
POLITICS
Popculture

Florida Fans Heroically Catch Falling Cat in Hard Rock Stadium, Stunning Social Media in Patriotic Fashion

Saturday's Miami–Appalachian State game was tense enough on the field, but the drama in the crowds definitely overshadowed any football that was being played. While the game raged on at the Hard Rock Stadium, a stray cat managed to find its way into a very precarious position dangling from the upper decks. However, the black and white cat obviously still had one of Its lives left, because people in the audience Immediately jumped into action.
ANIMALS
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Great Big Grizzly Sits Right Next To Photographer

Some things are difficult to imagine: taking a trip into outer space, a journey to the bottom of the sea, looking into the eyes of a gigantic wild grizzly who is within swiping distance. Wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton didn't have to use his imagination for the last one in that list.
ANIMALS
fox35orlando.com

Cat survives death-defying fall at South Florida football stadium

MIAMI, Fla. - It looks like this cat used one of his nine lives after falling from a death-defying height. Video captured by Rodderick Harrison shows a cat falling in the Miami Hurricanes football stadium from one floor to the next. Fortunately, an American flag helped break the feline's fall...
FLORIDA STATE
Amomama

Terrible Moment Guys Jump Right on Top of a Huge Shark Caught on Camera

When a group of youngsters saw a large shark swim past their boat, they did the unexpected and jumped on top of the creature. Their actions have outraged many netizens. A fun day on the water in July took an ugly turn when a group of friends decided to harass an animal. In the brief clip, what appears to be a large basking shark lurks just above the water's surface.
ANIMALS
Only In Kentucky

Three 14-Foot-Tall Giants Have Moved Into A Lakeside Park In Kentucky

The massive lakes and large parks throughout western Kentucky are well-known and many families enjoy spending time there. But there are also plenty of hidden gems that offer the same outdoor adventures, campsites, and even some unique attractions that are worth a visit. Lake Malone State Park is a lovely park and campground in Dunmor […] The post Three 14-Foot-Tall Giants Have Moved Into A Lakeside Park In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
AOL Corp

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
NFL
995qyk.com

This Alligator Got Too Close To This Florida Paddleboarder

This alligator got too close to this Florida paddleboarder. Did the reptile heed the warnings to keep away or was a paddleboard on its menu?. Alligators are part of our every day lives here in Florida. They’re everywhere. Most of the time they want nothing to do with us. However, gators have been known to get a bit too curious.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy