‘One of our best wins’: Rangers muster late-inning comeback to defeat A’s
OAKLAND, Calif. — Jonah Heim crushed a hanging slider from Andrew Chafin in the eighth inning and immediately went into a skip, bat still in his hand. He knew he had capped off a late-inning comeback for the Rangers on Saturday afternoon in Oakland, turning a four-run deficit into an eventual 8-6 win, one that manager Chris Woodward called “one of our best wins, if not our best win of the year.”www.dallasnews.com
