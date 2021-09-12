‘One of our best wins’: Rangers muster late-inning comeback to defeat A’s

The Hens built an early lead, and starter Pedro Payano hung in there despite issuing six walks in a five inning outing on Thursday. Aderlin Rodriguez singled home Riley Greene in the top of the first inning to open the scoring. Payano allowed a pair of run in the bottom of the inning, but the Hens came right back with four more runs in the second inning. Grayson Greiner walked with one out, and Daz Cameron launched a home run out to left center field for the first two runs. After Greene struck out, Spencer Torkelson walked and Isaac Paredes followed with a two-run shot of his own.

BASEBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO