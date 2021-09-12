CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho man with outstanding warrants arrested after driving pickup into canal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DurT_0btQvCEG00
Arrested: Anthony Maughan was arrested after leading deputies on a chase and driving a pickup truck into a canal. (Bingham County Sheriff's Office)

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — An Idaho man with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday after he led officers on a chase and eventually drove a pickup truck into a canal, authorities said.

Anthony James Orlando Maughan, 28, of Shelley, was charged with two counts of eluding an officer, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench court misdemeanor, according to Bingham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Maughan also had an outstanding warrant in Bonneville and Bingham counties, according to East Idaho News.

According to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, Maughan was driving a 1985 Dodge pickup at about 11:15 p.m. MDT on Friday when deputies noticed the pickup’s license plate came from another vehicle, East Idaho News reported. Rowland said the plate belonged to a 1997 Honda Civic.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Maughan allegedly drove away, the website reported.

Maughan led deputies on a chase until he drove the pickup into a canal near Blackfoot. Maughan and his passenger, Jessica Hendricks, 29, of Blackfoot, exited the vehicle safely, according to East Idaho News.

Maughan was arrested and bail was set at $75,000, according to online booking records. Hendricks was not arrested, East Idaho News reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 arrested, 1 at large after 4 found dead in Wisconsin cornfield

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of four people found shot in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. Police in St. Paul took 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, into custody after deputies in Dunn County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. His connection to the shootings was not immediately clear, although deputies confirmed he was a suspect in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing gunfire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A 6-year-old girl running home after hearing gunshots was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday. The girl was struck by a minivan going the wrong direction as she fled toward her home in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, WPVI reported. The child was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bingham County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
79K+
Followers
65K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy