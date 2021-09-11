Blankenship, Dorothy

Mrs. Dorothy Andrews Blankenship, 98, recently of Cartersville, formerly of Rome, died September 9, 2021, following a brief illness. Mrs. Blankenship was born February 10, 1923, in Bartow County, Georgia, eldest child of Vernon Wilson Andrews of Hall Station and Mattie Myrtle Craddock Andrews of Kingston. Her parents worked at Celanese and she grew up a Tubize Kid. She worked twenty years at Burlington Industries, Shannon. She married John W. Blankenship, Jr. in 1946 and was a member of Oostanaula Methodist Church. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Ben, Boyd, James (Jimmy), and an infant brother, Donald Max. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Kay Grogan (David, Sr.) of Cartersville; son, John of Rome; grandchildren, Laurie Strange (Derek) of Cartersville, David Grogan, Jr.(Rhonda) of Rockmart; great-grandchildren, Kristen Woody (Jeremy) of Cartersville, Brandon Strange (Lauren) of Dalton; Trey Grogan and Gracie Grogan of Rockmart; great great-grandchildren, Karson and Paisley Woody of Cartersville, and Dominic, Jeremiah, and Nora Strange of Dalton; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 3:30 PM at Oostanaula United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mark Schaeufele officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Pallbearers include David Grogan Jr., Trey Grogan, Derek Strange, Brandon Strange and Jeremy Woody. Please sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net.