AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: CAM rolls to win over West Harrison

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Lane Spieker has already surpassed 1,000 yards total yards offense and 19 touchdowns, crossing the mark after a 200-yard night in a win over the Hawkeyes Friday night at Mondamin. Spieker gained 200 yards on the ground and scored five touchdowns in the victory. Colby Rich had five catches for...

www.swiowanewssource.com

WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gaffney Ledger

Local football games cancelled

The 2021 high school football season is starting to resemble the shortened and COVID-plagued 2020 season. Gaffney High officials announced Thursday afternoon it was unable to find a replacement game for tonight after its scheduled game at Rock Hill was cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues at the York County school. Gaffney head coach Dan Jones said furious attempts to […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
State
Iowa State
27 First News

New number one in high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Four of the high school football season and we’ve still got 10 unbeaten teams here in the Valley. Watch the video above to see the latest edition of our WKBN Power Rankings. #1 – Farrell (2-0) Previous Rank: #9. It didn’t take long...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Oregonian

What Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer said after loss at Oregon

EUGENE — No. 11 Oregon defeated Fresno State, 31-24, Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. Bulldogs coach Kalen DeBoer recapped Fresno State’s first loss of the season. Below are excerpts from DeBoer’s postgame press conference. Kalen DeBoer. On the team…. “The biggest takeaway after leaving the locker room right now, is...
OREGON STATE
#American Football#Cam#Hawkeyes#Colby Rich#Tigers#Malvern#Woodbine 64#Exira Ehk#Spartans
WOWK

Poca grad Ethan Payne scores first college touchdown

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Poca running back Ethan Payne scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday in the Joan against North Carolina Central. Head coach Charles Huff says he’s glad Payne got a chance to be rewarded for all his hard work in this offseason. “I mean he’ll run through...
POCA, WV
Syracuse.com

HS football roundup: Utica Proctor plays first game since 2019, earns comeback win over Corcoran

With no 2020 fall sports season in their school district, it would be hard to blame the Utica Proctor football team for a slow start to the 2021 campaign. On Saturday afternoon, playing in their first game that counted toward the standings in nearly two years, the Raiders were able to recover from a sluggish opening to come back and defeat visiting Corcoran, 20-14.
UTICA, NY
Register-Guard

Prep Football Roundup: Marist rolls past Sweet Home in opener

Carter Greene threw for 218 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half Friday, as the Marist football team routed Sweet Home 49-12 in the season opener for both teams. The Spartans, who lost to Mazama in last year's 4A Showcase championship game, led 49-0 at halftime. Greene, who...
SWEET HOME, OR
The Southern

Prep Football | Following the script: Carterville rolls to win over Herrin

CARTERVILLE — On the night that Carterville celebrated the 25-year anniversary of its 1996 Class 3A football championship, the script demanded a dominant Lions win. Andrew Hellriegel, Townsend Barton, Blake Burkey and a swarming defense made it happen. Scoring on seven straight possessions and completely stifling Herrin’s attack, Carterville bounced...
CARTERVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tacoma News Tribune

High school football roundup: Sumner explodes for 62-22 win over Emerald Ridge

The high school football season in Washington has officially kicked off. Miss any of our preseason coverage? Here’s some of what we’ve written about so far:. Here’s what high school sports will look amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2021-22 | Graham-Kapowsin is embracing its role as the 4A state title favorite | Who’s the best of the three Auburn schools? We’ll find out soon | Todd Beamer’s Malik Agbo, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound, size-19 shoe wearing lineman, is nearing his college decision | Two Division-I bound tight ends set to lead Tumwater’s Wing-T offense | Peninsula is one of the South Sound’s most consistent winning programs. This year should be no different | Devon Nofoa-Masoe is back for Lakes, which is looking to make some noise in the 3A PCL.
SUMNER, WA
Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Shorthanded Wooster gets OCC win over West Holmes

Despite playing without most of its top players due to quarantine, Wooster picked up a three-set win over West Holmes. Sophomore Megan Lantis played well in her role as a featured hitter, slamming home 13 kills and recording a team-high 15 digs. Marin Dixon provided her normal leadership and passing skills, dishing out 22 assists. Olivia Frantz also had 14 digs and three aces in the Generals' gutsy win.
WOOSTER, OH
Daily Progress

Prep football roundup: Charlottesville snaps skid with win over James Monroe

The Charlottesville High School football team snapped an 17-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Friday night with a 13-7 victory over James Monroe. Polo Hill intercepted a pass on defense in overtime to keep the Yellow Jackets off the scoreboard, then followed that up with a 10-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat to give the Black Knights their first win since 2018.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
27 First News

Raiders continue to roll with an explosive win over the Crusaders

GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders scored on their first five possession as they rolled over the Canton Central Catholic Crusaders 42-20 Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Crusaders drop to 1-2. “When you beat a program like Canton Central Catholic, who are well-coached, it helps us leading into league play. We came out healthy and we need to stay focused and continue to improve every week,” Raiders coach Dan Yeagley said.
CANTON, OH

