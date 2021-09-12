CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

W. Michigan rebounds with 28-0 blanking of Illinois State

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0btQuFz400

La'Darius Jefferson rushed for 106 yards with two touchdowns, Sean Tyler added 78 rushing yards and another score as Western Michigan blanked Illinois State 28-0 in its home opener on Saturday.

The Broncos (1-1) rebounded from an opening weekend thrashing at Michigan of the Big Ten Conference, amassing 407 yards of total offense against Illinois State and holding the Redbirds (1-1) to just 57.

The Broncos were driving, up 28-0 with 5:30 left in the game when the stadium lights went out, causing a brief delay.

Western Michigan quickly doused Illinois State's hopes for an upset, driving 75 yards on a game-opening drive that consumed 5:22 and ended with a Jefferson run from the 1. The Redbirds, an FCS school, had defeated FBS opponents in their last two matchups.

Saturday, their first five possessions ended with four punts and an interception. Illinois State was 1 for 13 on third down conversions with a total of four first downs.

Bryce Jefferson passed for 29 yards with an interception and 10 Redbirds gained 28 on the ground.

Corvin Moment led the Broncos defense with six tackles — all unassisted including a sack and three tackles for loss. Kaleb Eleby was 15-for-21 passing for 174 yards and a TD. Eleby entered the game with the top passer rating (195.1) among returning FBS quarterbacks.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Western Michigan#Broncos#Blanking#American Football#Fcs#Fbs#Corvin Moment#Ap
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy