CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Football: Sam Pittman thinks Horns are ‘great’ for the SEC

By Andrew Miller
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

To say the very least, No. 15 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian did not get off to the strongest start on the night of Sep. 11 on the road against the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman. Texas looked like a different team (and not in a good way) in the first half against Pittman’s Arkansas team that was much more prepared and motivated in this game out of the gates.

hookemheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Sam Pittman feels 'blessed' to be head coach at Arkansas

Just two years into his tenure, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman feels blessed. When he took over the program in 2020, the Razorbacks were in the midst of the worst SEC losing streak in school history. It was a daunting rebuilding task, but Pitman was up for the challenge. Arkansas defeated...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Biggest Surprise of Whuppin’ Texas; Sam Pittman’s Wristwatch & Hogs -Horns Video Game From the 60s (sort of)

Q. Our first question this week is from Alex4Hogs88 who wants to know: Where does this win over Texas rank in your favorite wins vs UT?. A. Got to be at the top for me and for several reasons. First I kept hearing about how younger fans didn’t get the Texas rivalry. It was the old people who got fired up to play the Shorthorns. That the rivalry was dead.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
247Sports

Sam Pittman talks quarterbacks as Hogs prep for Texas

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had an up-and-down performance on Saturday, but when all was said and done, he was responsible for three touchdowns and led the Razorbacks to a 38-17 victory in the first home start of his career. Jefferson finished the day 12-of-21 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
AL.com

Could Arkansas’ smart hire of Sam Pittman start a trend?

Editor’s note: This is the “Inside College Football with John Talty” newsletter. Talty will bring you weekly original insights into the SEC and other college football developments you care about. You can sign up for the newsletter here which will arrive every Thursday morning. It will also run on AL.com for the month of September before becoming only available via newsletter.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Arkansas upsets No. 15 Texas: Media praises Sam Pittman; questions are everywhere for Longhorns

Saturday gave college football fans both the renewal of an old Southwest Conference rivalry and a glimpse a future-SEC conference showdown as No. 15 Texas visited Arkansas. But it didn't prove to be a very smooth showing for first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns as they attempted to show their "SEC readiness" in front of a national audience, as the Razorbacks prevailed in a lopsided 40-21 affair.
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman basks in dominant victory over Texas as fans storm the field

Sam Pittman was absolutely giddy over the Arkansas win over Texas on Saturday, and especially how the fans enjoyed it by storming the field. “Look at the fans, isn’t that something,” Pittman said on ESPN. “I’ve got such a great coaching staff, what a great group of kids. They played their tail off, and they were well prepared. I’m just so happy for the kids, and the state of Arkansas.”
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Pittman optimistic Ridgeway will play vs. Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sounded optimistic Monday about defensive lineman John Ridgeway’s availability this weekend against No. 21 Texas. Ridgeway, a transfer from Illinois State, did not play in the Razorbacks’ 38-17 victory over Rice on Saturday after having an appendectomy the previous weekend. “I think Ridgeway will...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Oklahoma Football#Sec#American Football#Longhorns#Sooners#Iowa State Cyclones#Iowa Hawkeyes#Fcs#Tcu#Cajuns
swark.today

Pittman preparing team for Arkansas/Texas rivalry

Arkansas’ 2014 minor bowl game with Texas casts a major impact on Sam Pittman this Texas Week. Second-year Arkansas Head Coach Pittman’s 1-0 Razorbacks host the 1-0 nationally No. 21 Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN at an already sold out Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas and Texas, to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

LISTEN: Sam Pittman on SEC Teleconference - Week 2

Southeastern Conference, Arkansas, Fayetteville, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Texas, Charlie Kaijo, Arkansas Razorbacks football. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reacts on Saturday, September 4, 2021 during the first quarter of a football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. On this week's SEC coaches teleconference, Sam Pittman...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas' depth gives Sam Pittman confidence for season-opener

To be a good football team in the SEC, depth is something you need to have, and Head coach Sam Pittman believes that Arkansas is deeper at a few important positions heading into the 2021 season. With a few key players potentially missing Saturday’s season-opener, the Razorbacks could get a chance to show how much deeper they truly are.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK

3 Thoughts From Sam Pittman as Georgia Southern Game is Next

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his No. 20 Razorbacks will host Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon trying to move to 3-0 on the year with SEC playing fast approaching. On Wednesday the media had two opportunities to talk to Pittman. Here’s three various thoughts from Pittman about his team. Difference...
GEORGIA STATE
hogville.net

Sam Pittman Praises KJ Jefferson as Starting Quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman met with media on Monday as Texas Week has arrived in Fayetteville. Pittman also took the opportunity to praise redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson for the job he did on second, particularly the second half. Pittman was asked if the intention was to also play Malik Hornsby some?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy