Temperatures in the upper 90s are forecast for Saturday, and coach Scott Frost said the team's pregame warmups will be modified accordingly. "We're going to adjust warmups a little bit and make sure we don't spend too much before the game," Frost said after Thursday's practice. "We've got the guys as prepped for that as we possibly can. I hope the fans take care of themselves too."

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO