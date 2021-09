A 6-year-old died after an all-terrain vehicle crashed northwest of Hartington on Saturday morning. Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said his office responded to a call about 10:50 a.m. after a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle had driven over an embankment. It had flipped on top of the driver, a 6-year-old boy, who was later identified as Porter Thomas Noecker, son of Jesse and Marie Noecker.