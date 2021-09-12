LIVE: Austin FC battles final Texas Derby foe Houston Dynamo

Austin FC may be away this weekend, but they'll have plenty of fans to replicate the home-game experience as they head to Houston for a "battle for the basement" match against the Houston Dynamo.

Austin FC has finally cracked the scoring code but continues to give up more goals than they can put up, with two heartbreaking losses to the Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas in the past two weeks. Both Austin and Houston sit at the bottom of the West, but Austin has the upper hand: the Dynamo haven't won a match since May and lost 3-2 at Q2 Stadium in the teams' first matchup.

Follow along here to see which team earns some much-needed points in the match:

Starting lineup

Veteran center back Matt Besler is out on concussion protocol, and in his stead is young powerhouse Jhohan Romana. While Romana has seen some shining moments in his first MLS season, he and fellow back Julio Cascante have seen some stumbles as the team gave up more goals than usual this first match.

Daniel Pereira is back in the middle, while teammate Diego Fagundez has moved up to the wing alongside newcomer Sebastian Driussi. Much like he was before Driussi's debut, Designated Player Cecilio Dominguez will top the lineup in the foward position tonight.



