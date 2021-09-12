CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

LIVE: Austin FC battles final Texas Derby foe Houston Dynamo

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371ihj_0btQsEt500

Austin FC may be away this weekend, but they'll have plenty of fans to replicate the home-game experience as they head to Houston for a "battle for the basement" match against the Houston Dynamo.

Austin FC has finally cracked the scoring code but continues to give up more goals than they can put up, with two heartbreaking losses to the Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas in the past two weeks. Both Austin and Houston sit at the bottom of the West, but Austin has the upper hand: the Dynamo haven't won a match since May and lost 3-2 at Q2 Stadium in the teams' first matchup.

Follow along here to see which team earns some much-needed points in the match:

Starting lineup

Veteran center back Matt Besler is out on concussion protocol, and in his stead is young powerhouse Jhohan Romana. While Romana has seen some shining moments in his first MLS season, he and fellow back Julio Cascante have seen some stumbles as the team gave up more goals than usual this first match.

Daniel Pereira is back in the middle, while teammate Diego Fagundez has moved up to the wing alongside newcomer Sebastian Driussi. Much like he was before Driussi's debut, Designated Player Cecilio Dominguez will top the lineup in the foward position tonight.


Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo score updates, live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/3/21)

The Portland Timbers dug deep and found a much-needed win in hostile territory with a 2-0 result over Seattle last week. Now, the Timbers face the challenge of trying to build some real momentum with another tough matchup on the road with a showdown against the Houston Dynamo on tap tonight in Texas. This match kicks off live from BBVA Compass Stadium on Friday, September 3, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLS
timbers.com

KeyBank Scouting Report | Timbers off to face the Houston Dynamo

Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. On Friday, the Portland Timbers head out to take on the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium (5pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS). Team Form. Houston are currently in last...
MLS
dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo offense struggles to produce in loss to the Portland Timbers

The winless streak has grown to 16. The Houston Dynamo hoped to snap a 15 game winless streak going back to May 22nd but they were unable to do it at home with the Portland Timbers coming to BBVA Stadium. Portland was dominant in the first half and even though the Dynamo played much better in the second, the final score would read 2-0 to the Timbers.
MLS
chatsports.com

Houston Dynamo break winless streak in dominant win over Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC finally broke their winless streak which had extended to 16 games. They did it well by besting the visiting Austin FC in commanding fashion with a 3-0 win at BBVA Stadium. Houston looked in control for most of the game with their tactics working well on both sides of the ball.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin Chronicle

Austin FC Affirm Worst-in-the-West Status With Loss at Houston Dynamo

Someday, years from now, when Austin FC lifts its first MLS Cup trophy, its fans will think back to when they stuck by their club through the very worst of times. And when they think of those times, they’ll remember September 11, 2021, in Houston. It simply does not get...
MLS
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: LA Galaxy 1-1 Houston Dynamo in MLS 2021

With this goal, Chicharito tied the score. LA Galaxy maintain possession, but fail to make progress to generate clear chances. With this goal, Houston Dynamo is beating LA Galaxy. 10:46 PM2 hours ago. Game on!. 10:11 PM3 hours ago. Referee assignments for LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo. The center referee...
MLS
LAG Confidential

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo: Odds, game thread

The LA Galaxy will look to get back in the win column for the first time in five games on Wednesday, when they host the Houston Dynamo at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy have had two straight draws sandwiching a bye week because of the international window, and now that they seem pretty firmly to be a playoff team this year, they need to get back to winning ways in order to solidify their spot and go for the best seed they can. With the team finally, finally seemingly fit and available, there is the hope that now they can finally get to work after having to scramble for a couple months.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Pereira
Person
Matt Besler
kion546.com

Chicharito helps LA Galaxy tie Houston Dynamo 1-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar scored his 12th goal of the season to help the LA Galaxy tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night. Chicharito pulled the Galaxy even in the 61st minute, heading home Dejan Joveljic’s entry for his fourth goal in four games. Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for Houston in the 13th minute with a sliding shot that rolled in. Houston is winless in 20 away matches, the longest active streak in MLS.
MLS
chatsports.com

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Match Preview

Few would have predicted Atlanta United’s 16th-all time meeting against Orlando City to turn out the way it did. No Josef? No Robinson? No problem for a red-hot Gonzalo Pineda side. The Five Stripes roared to a 3-0 win against a sorry Orlando, and are now very much in the mix for the playoffs. But Friday night’s memorable win won’t matter if Atlanta can’t take care of business in games it should. And FC Cincinnati’s visit to the Benz this Wednesday offers the good guys a golden opportunity for three points that would bump it above the red line for the first time since March.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Derby#Houston Dynamo#The Vancouver Whitecaps#Fc Dallas
chatsports.com

Match Preview: Whitecaps vs. Austin FC

Despite it feeling extraordinarily unlikely as recently as a few weeks ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps (6-7-8) could very well find themselves in a playoff position by the end of this weekend. That only happens, of course, if the ‘Caps can register a win against an Austin FC (5-12-4) side paying a visit to Canada for the first time since, well, ever.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

THREE POINTS: Ramos returns as Houston Dynamo FC host Portland Timbers

Houston Dynamo FC host the Portland Timbers at 7 p.m. CT at BBVA Stadium for the third game of a four-game homestand in EaDo. The Dynamo have not won their first two matches of the homestand and look to bounce back after their second loss at BBVA Stadium this season. The...
MLS
KXAN

Final Whistle ATX: Austin FC defense crumbles in 5-3 loss to rivals FC Dallas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s defense has outplayed its attack throughout the club’s first MLS season – but that narrative was flipped on its head in the team’s defeat against FC Dallas. The crowd at Q2 Stadium was treated to eight goals on a night of free-flowing soccer but only...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Austin FC travels to Houston, aims to avoid 5th straight road loss

Austin FC (5-13-4) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-10-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +109, Austin FC +242, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC travels to Houston looking to avoid its fifth straight road loss. The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home during the 2020 season. Houston...
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC open mini-pitch in Cloverland Park

On September 8, Houston Dynamo Football Club opened up two new mini pitches in Cloverland Park. The mini pitches are the fifth and sixth opened up as part of an initiative started in December, 2019 that will eventually see a total of 15 established throughout Space City by 2024. The...
MLS
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy