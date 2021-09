Ray (11-5) allowed one hit and three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out 10 to earn the win over Oakland on Sunday. After the first two games between these teams were slugfests, Ray made sure the series finale was a lopsided affair. He posted his eighth straight quality start and his fourth outing in a row with double-digit strikeouts. The southpaw has produced plenty of gems lately, but this was one of his best. Ray has a 2.60 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 212:41 K:BB through 166 innings this year. He'll look to keep rolling in an extremely favorable road matchup versus Baltimore during next weekend's series.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO