The Titans waived Hudson (toe) from their active roster Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hudson didn't play in Week 1 as he dealt with a toe injury, which allowed MyCole Pruitt to be elevated from the practice squad. The Titans have now made the switch official as Hudson was waived and Pruitt was signed to the active roster. Hudson joined the Titans as an UDFA last season, but he was suspended for the first six weeks of the season for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO