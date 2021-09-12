Rays' Chris Archer: Exits with hip injury
Archer was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers after the fourth inning due to left hip discomfort, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Archer was relatively effective in Saturday's start and allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings prior to his removal. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but the right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Tigers on Thursday if he's healthy enough to pitch.www.cbssports.com
