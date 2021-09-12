CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays' Chris Archer: Exits with hip injury

Archer was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers after the fourth inning due to left hip discomfort, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Archer was relatively effective in Saturday's start and allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings prior to his removal. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but the right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Tigers on Thursday if he's healthy enough to pitch.

Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Chris Archer thrilled to get first win since June 2019

ST. PETERSBURG — Chris Archer knew it had been a while since his last major-league win. A few months more than he thought, going all the way back to June 6, 2019, for the Pirates, with 13 more outings to come that season before he was shut down in August due to injury; he missed all of last season.
Rays place righty Chris Archer on 10-day IL, activate reliever Nick Anderson

The Rays have made a flurry of roster moves, as first reported by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Right-hander Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with discomfort in his left hip, while fellow righty Shawn Armstrong has been designated for assignment. To fill the two open roster spots, Tampa Bay has activated right-hander Nick Anderson from the 60-day injured list and outfielder Brett Phillips from the 10-day IL.
Rays waiting for more info on whether Chris Archer will pitch again in 2021

Chris Archer had further evaluation Tuesday on his troublesome left hip, but the Rays still don’t know when, or if, the veteran right-hander will pitch again this season. Archer was examined by team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton in St. Petersburg but plans to solicit opinions from other doctors before deciding on a plan. And with only 2 ½ weeks left in the regular season, that could mean he doesn’t get back on the mound this year.
