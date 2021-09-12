Iowa vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 10 Hawkeyes win sixth straight Cy-Hawk over No. 9 Cyclones

There were a couple of firsts Saturday as No. 9 Iowa State faced No. 10 Iowa. It was the first matchup in the history of the Cy-Hawk Trophy featuring two ranked teams. Iowa State was ranked in the top 10 for the first time in the history of the rivalry. Despite the uniqueness entering the meeting, Saturday's game followed the same script as most of the series in the Kirk Ferentz era as Iowa used a tremendous defensive performance and some heads-up special teams plays to top rival Iowa State 27-17 in Ames, Iowa.