Iowa State

Iowa vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 10 Hawkeyes win sixth straight Cy-Hawk over No. 9 Cyclones

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were a couple of firsts Saturday as No. 9 Iowa State faced No. 10 Iowa. It was the first matchup in the history of the Cy-Hawk Trophy featuring two ranked teams. Iowa State was ranked in the top 10 for the first time in the history of the rivalry. Despite the uniqueness entering the meeting, Saturday's game followed the same script as most of the series in the Kirk Ferentz era as Iowa used a tremendous defensive performance and some heads-up special teams plays to top rival Iowa State 27-17 in Ames, Iowa.

Keep an eye on Iowa State's receivers vs. Iowa's secondary in the Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Ia. — There’s a lot to like about this year’s Cy-Hawk football game. Fans will be back at Jack Trice Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay is back again, too. Both the Cyclones and Hawkeyes, fresh off season-opening wins last week, are ranked in the top 15 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll — Iowa State at No. 10, Iowa at No. 12.
IOWA STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa at Iowa State

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), KJOC (1170 AM) Quarterback play: Both led their teams to wins, but Iowa State senior Brock Purdy and Iowa junior Spencer Petras experienced different season debuts a week ago. Purdy connected on 21-of-26 passes for 199 yards, the seventh time in his career he has completed at least 78% of his passes. Petras struggled with connections in passing game in the Hawkeye opener, completing just 13-of-27 attempts.
IOWA STATE
Hawk Eye

Replay: Iowa fends off Iowa State for 27-17 win in Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Ia. — It’s still a Hawkeye state. No. 12 Iowa won its sixth-straight game in the Cy-Hawk series knocking off No. 10 Iowa State, 27-17, at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday. Excitement had been building and building for this year’s matchup which included two ranked teams for the first time...
IOWA STATE
Iowa vs. Iowa State score: Live updates, highlights analysis

The first ranked matchup in Cy-Hawk football series history was mostly one-sided, thanks to Iowa’s defense and special teams. The No. 10-ranked Hawkeyes (2-0) scored 20 points off four turnovers, rolling past the No. 9-ranked Cyclones 27-17 for their sixth straight Cy-Hawk triumph. Iowa State (1-1) benched quarterback Brock Purdy...
IOWA STATE
National football post

No. 10 Iowa keeps Cy-Hawk Trophy, defeating No. 9 Iowa State

No. 10 Iowa forced four turnovers and downed No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 Saturday in Ames, Iowa, to retain the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Despite gaining only 173 yards of total offense, Iowa (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated a ranked opponent for the second straight week to open its season. Spencer Petras completed 11 of 21 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Goodson rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.
IOWA STATE
Iowa women's basketball schedule features tough finishing stretch in Big Ten play

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa women's basketball has released its full 2021-22 schedule. The Hawkeyes' finishing stretch in the Big Ten slate stands out the most. It's what was highlighted on Big Ten Network's schedule reveal show when Iowa's slate came up on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes return every starter, boast a national player of the year candidate in Caitlin Clark and should be in the top-10 range when preseason polls are revealed.
IOWA STATE
