French Abortion Drama 'Happening' Takes Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, Penélope Cruz Wins Best Actress (Full Winners List)

By Guy Lodge
wiltonbulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a strong night for female filmmakers and Netflix releases, the Venice Film Festival has come to a close with a curveball, as breakout French director Audrey Diwan’s powerful abortion drama “Happening” beat big-name competition to the Golden Lion for best film. Diwan received the award from a jury presided over by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.

