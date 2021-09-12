Ups and Downs: Takeaways From Clemson's Blowout Win Over S.C. State

CLEMSON - It wasn't all pretty, but Clemson's 49-3 win over S.C. State on Saturday was exactly what the Tigers needed.

After being held out of the end zone in a 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia, the Tigers scored five first-half touchdowns against the Bulldogs, cruising to an easy win over the FCS opponent.

While there isn't always a ton to be learned from these types of games, there were a number of ups and downs for the Tigers on Saturday.

Ups:

D.J Uiagalelei: After a dismal start against Georgia, Uiagalelei bounced back with a solid effort against S.C. State. The sophomore quarterback hit on 58-percent of his passes and had one touchdown pass. More importantly, Uiagalelei showed more of a willingness to use his legs on Saturday, averaging 4.6 YPC and adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

After a dismal start against Georgia, Uiagalelei bounced back with a solid effort against S.C. State. The sophomore quarterback hit on 58-percent of his passes and had one touchdown pass. More importantly, Uiagalelei showed more of a willingness to use his legs on Saturday, averaging 4.6 YPC and adding two more touchdowns on the ground. Running Game: After not being able to run the ball against Georgia, or even making much of an effort to establish a running game, Clemson rushed the ball 36 times on Saturday for 246 yards. Will Shipley finally got show off that speed, as he averaged 10 YPC.

After not being able to run the ball against Georgia, or even making much of an effort to establish a running game, Clemson rushed the ball 36 times on Saturday for 246 yards. Will Shipley finally got show off that speed, as he averaged 10 YPC. Offensive Line: Granted, it was an inferior opponent, but the Tigers' offensive line played much better on Saturday. Clemson did not allow a sack one week after allowing seven and the running game averaged 6.7 YPC.

Granted, it was an inferior opponent, but the Tigers' offensive line played much better on Saturday. Clemson did not allow a sack one week after allowing seven and the running game averaged 6.7 YPC. Defense: Brent Venables unit brought the same energy they did one week ago, once again holding the opponent out of the end zone. That is eight consecutive quarters to start the season in which the Tigers defense has not allowed a touchdown. They also recorded 10 tackles for loss and held S.C. State to 2-16 on third downs.

Brent Venables unit brought the same energy they did one week ago, once again holding the opponent out of the end zone. That is eight consecutive quarters to start the season in which the Tigers defense has not allowed a touchdown. They also recorded 10 tackles for loss and held S.C. State to 2-16 on third downs. Special Teams: The Tigers have found a weapon in Will Taylor. He had a touchdown return called back and averaged 17.7 yards on three punt returns.

Downs