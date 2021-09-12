CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Ups and Downs: Takeaways From Clemson's Blowout Win Over S.C. State

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Swubm_0btQri8Y00

CLEMSON - It wasn't all pretty, but Clemson's 49-3 win over S.C. State on Saturday was exactly what the Tigers needed.

After being held out of the end zone in a 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia, the Tigers scored five first-half touchdowns against the Bulldogs, cruising to an easy win over the FCS opponent.

While there isn't always a ton to be learned from these types of games, there were a number of ups and downs for the Tigers on Saturday.

Ups:

  • D.J Uiagalelei: After a dismal start against Georgia, Uiagalelei bounced back with a solid effort against S.C. State. The sophomore quarterback hit on 58-percent of his passes and had one touchdown pass. More importantly, Uiagalelei showed more of a willingness to use his legs on Saturday, averaging 4.6 YPC and adding two more touchdowns on the ground.
  • Running Game: After not being able to run the ball against Georgia, or even making much of an effort to establish a running game, Clemson rushed the ball 36 times on Saturday for 246 yards. Will Shipley finally got show off that speed, as he averaged 10 YPC.
  • Offensive Line: Granted, it was an inferior opponent, but the Tigers' offensive line played much better on Saturday. Clemson did not allow a sack one week after allowing seven and the running game averaged 6.7 YPC.
  • Defense: Brent Venables unit brought the same energy they did one week ago, once again holding the opponent out of the end zone. That is eight consecutive quarters to start the season in which the Tigers defense has not allowed a touchdown. They also recorded 10 tackles for loss and held S.C. State to 2-16 on third downs.
  • Special Teams: The Tigers have found a weapon in Will Taylor. He had a touchdown return called back and averaged 17.7 yards on three punt returns.

Downs

  • Turnovers: The Tigers turned the ball over three times and lost the turnover battle 3-1. That's something they can get away with against an FCS team, but ball security will need to be better once the competition gets stronger.
  • Uiagalelei: The young quarterback is still learning how to put the right touch on the ball. At times, he seems to still be putting to much heat on his throws, as we witnessed on more than one occasion in the win.
  • Missed FG: B.T. Potter missed his only field goal attempt on the day. However, it was a 58-yard attempt to end the first half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Lots of 'Fundamental Improvement' in Clemson Running Game

After making very little effort to establish the running game in the season opener against Georgia, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers were determined to not have a repeat performance against S.C. State. Clemson ran the ball 36 times against the Bulldogs, averaging well over six yards per carry. While most...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Georgia Tech Remaining Quiet Regarding Starting QB Heading to Clemson

Through the season's first two games, Georgia Tech has already played three quarterbacks. Second-year player Jeff Simms was the starter heading into the team's season opener against Northern Illinois but was injured in the 22-21 loss. Last week redshirt freshman Jordan Yates made his first career start in Simms' absence, as the Yellow Jackets knocked off Kennesaw State 45-17. Sophomore Trad Beatty also saw action in the win.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson-Georgia Tech: The Best Matchups

No. 6 Clemson hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium with the Tigers heavily favored to move to 2-1 on the season. But the game isn't played in spreads or on paper. It's about matchups. Here's a look at three of those: position vs. position, player vs. player and coach vs. coach:
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Offer 'Felt Like Dream' for 2023 Offensive Lineman

Clemson Offer 'Felt Like Dream' for 2023 OL Joshua Miller. Over the past few recruiting cycles, the sheer talent along Clemson's offensive line has improved dramatically. With the program now recruiting as well as any in the country, the coaching staff is intent on making sure that remains the case and recently offered 2023 OL Joshua Miller.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Excited to Face 'Improved' Georgia Tech Team

Clemson returns to Death Valley this week for its 2021 conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Tigers host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Saturday's game will be a rematch of Clemson's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech in 2020,...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into First ACC Game

Let the conference season begin. Following two weeks of non-conference opponents, the No. 6 Clemson Tigers start their quest for a seventh consecutive ACC title when Georgia Tech comes to Memorial Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. showdown. Both teams are 1-1 and searching for a league win. However, Clemson is...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Defense Motivated by Winning

After struggling with injuries and eventually taking a medical redshirt last season, Ruke Orhorhoro is finally starting to make his mark on the Clemson defense. After filling in admirably for an unavailable Tyler Davis, in what was his first career start in the season-opening loss to Georgia, Orhorhoro turned in what was arguably his best performance to date against S.C. State. The third-year defensive tackle was credited with a team-high six tackles, including two tackles for loss, and was named one of the team's defensive players of the game.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
AllClemson

Halftime Analysis: Clemson-S.C. State

The Tigers are going to win this game easily, as they take a 35-3 lead into halftime. But it has not all been unicorns and rainbows for the Tigers. - Establishing the run: The Tigers abandoned the run too soon in the loss to Georgia last week, and through the first half appeared to at least be attempting to make an effort to run the ball against an overmatched S.C. State Bulldog team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Downs Takeaways#Tigers#Fcs#S C State#Ypc#Fg
AllClemson

Clemson Rolls Past S.C. State for First Win of 2021

CLEMSON —Welcome to the win column, Clemson. The No. 6 Tigers jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first half and cruised to an easy 49-3 victory over the FCS South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday in front of the first packed crowd at Memorial Stadium since 2019.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Playmaker to Watch: Freshman Will Taylor

Clemson had a notable lack of offensive playmakers in last Saturday's loss to Georgia. Receiver Joseph Ngata, and his 110 yards, was the highlight player for that side of the ball. To be fair, the Tigers didn't show much creativity on offense, but there was one new element added that nobody had ever seen, and it might be a sign of things to come.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is Nervous, Excited for First NFL Game

Trevor Lawrence regularly displayed poise, confidence and a calm demeanor on the field when he was at Clemson. What you might not have known is that he actually does get nervous. Heading into his first professional football game, the Tigers' former star quarterback revelated that it's normal before games to feel that way, and Sunday's Week 1 contest for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. will certainly get the anxiety up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

Tony Elliott on D.J. Uiagalelei's Off Throws: 'Nothing to Worry About'

CLEMSON — D.J. Uiagalelei faced a much easier version of the Bulldogs to decipher this Saturday than he did last week. S.C. State still did some things to try and confuse him, but the Clemson sophomore quarterback was able to throw a touchdown pass and lead the No. 6 Tigers on five first-half scoring drives in a 49-3 victory at Memorial Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

S.C. State at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

The Tigers will be looking to make a statement on Saturday. With No. 6 Clemson coming off a 10-3 season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia in the season opener and FCS opponent SC State coming to town, things could get ugly for Buddy Pough's Bulldogs. While there's usually not a...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: S.C. State vs. Clemson

Clemson will return to Death Valley for its 2021 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the Tigers welcome the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Swinney and his squad will look to rebound from a hard-fought 10-3 defeat at the hands...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
415
Followers
614
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy