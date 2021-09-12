Bumped to the fall, MerleFest returns with safety protocols
Sixteen months after the last pickers stepped off the Watson Stage at Wilkes Community College, MerleFest is back, the circle no longer broken. Cancelled because of the pandemic in 2020, Doc Watson’s one-time pickin’ party on the campus of Wilkes Community College will run from Thursday to Sunday, with a packed lineup that includes Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Melissa Etheridge, Mavis Staples, LeAnn Rimes and Tedeschi Trucks.journalnow.com
