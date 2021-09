Moss has not been on the injury report this week after he was a surprise inactive Week 1 against the Steelers. We can safely assume at this point the second-year back was a surprise scratch. With Matt Breida only notching four yards on four carries in the loss, there's a decent chance Moss gets to suit up Sunday in Miami. It's worth noting the Bills have been constantly mixing things up at running back for the past two seasons, often going with the hot hand for stretches and benching previously productive players for others. We'll see if the needle lands on Moss for Week 2, though Devin Singletary had an excellent summer and rushed for 72 yards with a 6.5 YPC in the opener.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO