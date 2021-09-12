CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

What we learned from Alabama's victory over Mercer

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2xrn_0btQq8kO00

It wasn’t pretty, to say the least, but Alabama emerged from Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with a victory, defeating the Mercer Bears 48-14.

Nick Saban tried to warn us earlier this week when he mentioned the intensity at practice was not where it needed to be.

In the postgame, Saban mentioned the team needs to “shake themselves or they will get shook” next week by the more talented Florida Gators.

Let’s take a look at some of the things we learned this week.

Nick Saban was right, as usual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSvQd_0btQq8kO00
Sept. 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Nick Saban mentioned several times throughout the week that the team had not practiced to the standard that is expected. Each time Alabama faces an FCS opponent this seems to be the issue.

Coach Saban is also right when he says if the team doesn’t wake up, it will get beat.

The offense needs to get better around Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cp6O9_0btQq8kO00
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws under pressure from Mercer linebacker Isaac Dowling (3) Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

This isn’t to say Young is without fault. He has plenty to work on, but the offensive line needs to be better in pass protection. The running backs need to be better overall. The wide receivers need to create more separation from defenders and cut down on the drops.

Alabama’s offense is nowhere near a finished product, but with the SEC portion of the schedule looming, consistency will have to improve.

JoJo Earle is a playmaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekOql_0btQq8kO00
Mercer defensive back Lance Wise (0) makes a tackle on Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Alabama fans have heard whispers about the freshman wideout from Texas. Earle is built similar to former Tide standout Jaylen Waddle and displays similar abilities on the field. Earle caught seven passes for 85 yards. He also added 56 more yards on punt returns.

I expect Earle to become more a focal point of the Alabama offense moving forward.

Kool-Aid flashed his potential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WPhe_0btQq8kO00
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o (10) and Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrate McKinstry’s interception Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Freshman defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry earned the first start of his young career on Saturday and flashed some of his potential as a corner for the Tide.

In the first half, McKinstry intercepted a tipped pass, but throughout the game he showed he was more than willing to play physically against the run.

Late in the second half, McKinstry was the closest defender on a touchdown reception by the Mercer Bears, but after looking more closely at the play, McKinstry thought he had help over the top from safety Daniel Wright.

McKinstry has a lot to learn to become a permanent starter for the Tide, but I believe he is well on his way.

FCS opponents need to be a thing of the past

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQA7t_0btQq8kO00
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) cuts back as he runs the ball with Mercer cornerback TJ Moore (25) pursuing Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

There isn’t much that needs to be added to this, so I will keep it simple. Sure, Mercer and other FCS teams need these types of games to help keep their programs afloat, but it is time for Alabama and others to move on.

Alabama gains nothing from playing these types of games. It is a lose-lose situation for the Tide. It is time to end these senseless contests.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Has Surprising Take On Nick Saban’s Rant

It doesn’t matter how much his dominant Alabama team wins by — Nick Saban is almost always going to have some criticism for his Crimson Tide players. The all-time great college coach proved that fact yet again earlier this week. After his team’s blowout win over No. 14 Miami, Saban went on a rant about his players’ lack of intensity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Nick Saban
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban will love why Mac Jones declined the ball from his first NFL TD

The Mac Jones versus Tua Tagovailoa show, or as NFL fans would call it the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots, lived up to its hype. Both Jones and Tagovailoa played well, with Tua coming out on top, 17-16. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns; one passing and one rushing.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated Mercer, 48-14, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s home opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0 on the year. “This was a good win. Proud of our players for...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Florida Gators#Fcs#Sec#Roll Tide Wire
thespun.com

Nick Saban Has 5-Word Message For Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide were the overwhelming pick for first place in the recent AP poll after their dominating win over Miami last weekend. But Nick Saban has made it clear in his latest message to the team that the work has just begun. Speaking to the media, Saban had...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban provides new update on Will Anderson before Alabama vs. Florida

On Monday, Nick Saban had an encouraging update on Will Anderson, Alabama’s star outside linebacker who injured his leg in the Crimson Tide’s win over Mercer last weekend. With a huge SEC game against the Florida Gators coming up, Alabama fans certainly hope the preseason All-SEC linebacker will be able to play.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

LaBryan Ray set to return, other Alabama updates from Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban held his first weekly SEC teleconference of the season Wednesday, providing a few updates on players’ health and other topics before Saturday’s opener against Miami. Here were the highlights:. -- Saban said the opening game is “very challenging” and first games often include “things you’re not...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit projects Alabama QB Bryce Young, OC Bill O'Brien's impact against Miami

College football's Week 1 slate includes several intriguing matchups, including defending national champion Alabama's showdown vs. nationally-ranked Miami in Atlanta. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit is anxious to see the starting debut of Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and first-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien along with any changes Alabama may encounter offensively.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy