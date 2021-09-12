What we learned from Alabama's victory over Mercer

It wasn’t pretty, to say the least, but Alabama emerged from Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with a victory, defeating the Mercer Bears 48-14.

Nick Saban tried to warn us earlier this week when he mentioned the intensity at practice was not where it needed to be.

In the postgame, Saban mentioned the team needs to “shake themselves or they will get shook” next week by the more talented Florida Gators.

Let’s take a look at some of the things we learned this week.

Nick Saban was right, as usual.

Head coach Nick Saban mentioned several times throughout the week that the team had not practiced to the standard that is expected. Each time Alabama faces an FCS opponent this seems to be the issue.

Coach Saban is also right when he says if the team doesn’t wake up, it will get beat.

The offense needs to get better around Bryce Young

This isn’t to say Young is without fault. He has plenty to work on, but the offensive line needs to be better in pass protection. The running backs need to be better overall. The wide receivers need to create more separation from defenders and cut down on the drops.

Alabama’s offense is nowhere near a finished product, but with the SEC portion of the schedule looming, consistency will have to improve.

JoJo Earle is a playmaker

Alabama fans have heard whispers about the freshman wideout from Texas. Earle is built similar to former Tide standout Jaylen Waddle and displays similar abilities on the field. Earle caught seven passes for 85 yards. He also added 56 more yards on punt returns.

I expect Earle to become more a focal point of the Alabama offense moving forward.

Kool-Aid flashed his potential

Freshman defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry earned the first start of his young career on Saturday and flashed some of his potential as a corner for the Tide.

In the first half, McKinstry intercepted a tipped pass, but throughout the game he showed he was more than willing to play physically against the run.

Late in the second half, McKinstry was the closest defender on a touchdown reception by the Mercer Bears, but after looking more closely at the play, McKinstry thought he had help over the top from safety Daniel Wright.

McKinstry has a lot to learn to become a permanent starter for the Tide, but I believe he is well on his way.

FCS opponents need to be a thing of the past

There isn’t much that needs to be added to this, so I will keep it simple. Sure, Mercer and other FCS teams need these types of games to help keep their programs afloat, but it is time for Alabama and others to move on.

Alabama gains nothing from playing these types of games. It is a lose-lose situation for the Tide. It is time to end these senseless contests.

