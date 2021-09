The officially retired F-117s continue to expand their adversary support mission, now making an unprecedented house call to the 144th Fighter Wing. Fresno-Yosemite International Airport had a very strange pair of visitors this afternoon. Two F-117s landed at the airport in north-central California and taxied over to the 144th Fighter Wing's base, which is located just to the south of the passenger terminal. You can just imagine people's surprise when they saw the long-retired (officially) flat-black faceted Nighthawks touch down and taxi to the base with their white drag-chutes billowing behind them. It's worth noting that at least one of the jets was not fitted with radar reflectors.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO