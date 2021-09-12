CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Ag Network/WIBW Radio Special Agricultural Forum at the Kansas State Fair

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Agriculture Network and 580 WIBW held their annual State Fair Program at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday. Former Kansas Senator Pat Roberts joined us on stage at the Peoples Bank and Trust Arena. It was an opportunity to look back on the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks but to also get the Senator’s throughts on the events that have happened in Afghanistan the past several months. It was also time for many ag groups, organizations and colleges to say thank you to the former Senator for his years of serving in the U.S. House of Representative and the U.S. Senate.

