'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ryan Hurst Lands Major Video Game Role

There are cases when someone on a show is just bad since their character arc is insanely boring and doesn’t do much for anyone, and then those times when they’re the worst character since their character is well-played, but they’re still the type of individual you can’t wait to see get their comeuppance. Ron Perlman was a great addition to Sons of Anarchy since he played the perfect part as the president of SAMCRO and the surrogate father figure to Jax Teller, at least for a while. He was a tough and very stern individual, but he was also a liar and conniving force that threatened to tear the club apart at one point along with his wife Gemma, Jax’s mother. The biggest secret that they shared, or that was implied at least, had to do with the death of Gemma’s husband, Jax’s father John Teller, or JT as he was known. Despite being good friends with JT, who founded SAMCRO, Clay had no intention of going completely legit as JT wanted, which meant that he would have to get rid of his friend and club president.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO