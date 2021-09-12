CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ryan Hurst Lands Major Video Game Role

Cover picture for the articleRyan Hurst, best known to fans of The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy, has booked his next gig, and it's already got people talking. Hurst is taking on the role of the mighty Thor in the latest God of War video game, Ragnarök. Ragnarök's developer Sony Santa Monica revealed several character designs from the upcoming game, including Hurst's Thor, at the PlayStation Showcase on Thursday.

