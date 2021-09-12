CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho man with outstanding warrants arrested after driving pickup into canal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Arrested: Anthony Maughan was arrested after leading deputies on a chase and driving a pickup truck into a canal. (Bingham County Sheriff's Office)

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — An Idaho man with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday after he led officers on a chase and eventually drove a pickup truck into a canal, authorities said.

Anthony James Orlando Maughan, 28, of Shelley, was charged with two counts of eluding an officer, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench court misdemeanor, according to Bingham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Maughan also had an outstanding warrant in Bonneville and Bingham counties, according to East Idaho News.

According to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, Maughan was driving a 1985 Dodge pickup at about 11:15 p.m. MDT on Friday when deputies noticed the pickup’s license plate came from another vehicle, East Idaho News reported. Rowland said the plate belonged to a 1997 Honda Civic.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Maughan allegedly drove away, the website reported.

Maughan led deputies on a chase until he drove the pickup into a canal near Blackfoot. Maughan and his passenger, Jessica Hendricks, 29, of Blackfoot, exited the vehicle safely, according to East Idaho News.

Maughan was arrested and bail was set at $75,000, according to online booking records. Hendricks was not arrested, East Idaho News reported.

