Mattoon, IL

Internet safety and human trafficking seminar to be held

By Clint Walker
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

MATTOON — “Internet Safety, Human trafficking online” is the topic of a special adult only seminar at Maranatha Baptist Church of Mattoon at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. “Eden’s Glory” an organization specializing in rescuing people from human trafficking will be leading the discussion. One in five children received a sexual solicitation over the internet in the past year. One in 33 of those children received threats, requests to meet, phone calls, mail or gifts.

