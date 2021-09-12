Are increasing lead times improving carrier compliance?
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Lead Time – USA SONAR: OTLT.USA. Shipper lead times (the time between request date and pickup date) have increased 5.25% versus last summer as tender rejection rates (the rate at which carriers reject load requests) have averaged 5 percentage points higher — 22% versus 17%. This is counterintuitive, but the real question is what would the rejection rate be if lead times remained the same?www.freightwaves.com
