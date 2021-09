N.M. should adopt methane rules to protect communities like ours. The Permian Basin is not just an oilfield. It’s our home. We love it here, but the impacts of oil and gas pollution are taking a toll on our air, water and health. In order to put a stop to global warming and the natural disasters we are seeing more and more often, New Mexico has set a goal of enacting nation-leading rules to cut ozone and methane pollution from oil and gas, and the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) has spent more than two years working with communities across the state to craft a strong proposal to do just that.

