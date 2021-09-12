COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College goes undefeated at New Mexico Junior College Invitational

Odessa College’s Yasmin Figueriedo (13) and Brianna Mock (11) jump to block a shot from Hill College’s Emma Nickerson (23) in the second set of their match Saturday afternoon at the Odessa College Sports center. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

HOBBS, N.M. The Odessa College volleyball team closed out its appearance at the New Mexico Junior College Invitational with two wins over Eastern Wyoming College and Trinidad State Junior College Saturday in Hobbs, N.M.

The Lady Wranglers started the day with a 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Eastern Wyoming.

Odessa College (7-1) then finished with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over Trinidad State to finish out the competition undefeated.

They had picked up two victories over Colby College and Otero College at the same competition Friday.

The Lady Wranglers are set to start Western Junior College Athletic Conference play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Western Texas College in Snyder.