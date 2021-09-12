ISEE Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Yesterday

The stock price of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) decreased over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) – a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications – decreased over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Nxt-ID announcing today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 27,887,500 shares of the company’s common stock, which includes 3,637,500 shares to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, and warrants to purchase up to 27,887,500 shares of the company’s common stock, which includes additional warrants to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.45 per share and warrant.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO