ISEE Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Yesterday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) increased 62.49% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) increased 62.49% yesterday. Investors are responding to the disappointing results from clinical trial data associated with IVERIC bio’s rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had...

CEI Stock: Why It Traded Higher This Morning

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 8.5% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) increased by over 8.5% during intraday trading this morning. Investors have been responding to an 8-K filing today.
NXTD Stock: Why It Decreased Today

The stock price of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) decreased over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) – a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications – decreased over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Nxt-ID announcing today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 27,887,500 shares of the company’s common stock, which includes 3,637,500 shares to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, and warrants to purchase up to 27,887,500 shares of the company’s common stock, which includes additional warrants to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.45 per share and warrant.
CEI Stock: The Momentum Continues Today

The momentum in the stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) is continuing this today. These are the details. The momentum in the stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) is continuing this today. Today, the company stock price increased by over 22% during intraday trading. This brings the company stock price to over 84% in the past 5 days and more than 322% in the past month as it went from $0.40 per share on August 16 to a day high of $1.70 today.
AMZN Stock: $4,250 Price Target By Goldman Sachs

The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target of $4,250 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target of $4,250 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan had initiated coverage of Amazon.com with a “Buy” rating.
Why U.S. Airline Stocks Gained Yesterday Despite Dim Views

DAL - Free Report) , American Airlines (. LUV - Free Report) gained 3.63%, 5.59%, 2.31%, 3.21% and 2.31%, respectively, on Thursday from Sep 8’s closing price. Driven by the gains of its key constituents, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index was up 2.62% to $92.23 at the close of yesterday’s trading session.
ADAP Stock: 28.95% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP) increased 28.95% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP) – a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer – increased 28.95% today, going from a previous close of $4.94 to $6.37. Investors are responding positively to Adaptimmune Therapeutics announcing that it has entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech (a member of the Roche Group) to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies to treat multiple oncology indications.
Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. As of 12:59 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 24.7%. So what. In its fiscal second quarter, which...
Why Yext Stock Was Slammed on Friday

The tech company's fiscal second-quarter revenue was about $3 million above analyst expectations. Yext's fiscal third-quarter guidance missed the mark on one key metric. Its customer accounts increased 23% year over year to more than 2,600. What happened. Shares of cloud-based software company Yext (NYSE:YEXT), which helps companies improve search...
Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

Nio still has several paths to growth that are in their initial stages. China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE:NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. So it is not surprising that the stock has been volatile. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Why DocuSign Stock Popped Today

Shares of cloud-based e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are up 5.5% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday, after reporting a sizable earnings beat last night. Heading into earnings, analysts had forecast DocuSign would earn $0.40 per share (pro forma) on sales of $487.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. As it turned out, DocuSign actually earned $0.47 per share, and on sales of $511.8 million.
Why PagerDuty Stock Popped Today

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) were climbing today after the stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. As of 12:56 p.m. EDT on Friday, the stock was up 10.5%. So what. The maker of cloud software that helps companies identify outages and other issues in their tech infrastructure said...
Why BeiGene Stock Is Soaring This Week

The FDA granted approval for Brukinsa as a second-line treatment for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) were soaring 17.9% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday. The big gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Brukinsa as a treatment for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of blood cancer.
Why Fastly Stock Is Up Today

Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) were gaining today on no company-specific news. The tech stock may be moving higher today after a positive investor note yesterday said that Fastly could benefit from content delivery opportunities from a service that Apple plans to launch in the fall. The tech stock was up...
Why Nikola Stock Just Popped

Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) jumped 2% in 1 p.m. EDT trading Thursday after the battery and fuel cell-powered semi truck manufacturer announced it has signed "strategic agreements" with Germany's Bosch Group to supply fuel cells for its trucks. So what. As detailed in Nikola's press release, Bosch will license to...
FDA approves Eli Lilly antibody cocktail for COVID-19 prevention

The FDA revised its emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Sept. 16, allowing the treatment to be used as a post-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19 in individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. The treatment, bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together, was granted FDA emergency...
Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Is Buying GreenSky (GSKY) For $2.24 Billion

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) announced it is buying GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) in a deal valued at about $2.24 billion. These are the details. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Goldman Sachs will acquire GreenSky — the largest fintech platform for home improvement consumer loan originations — in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.24 billion. And GreenSky’s differentiated lending capabilities and market-leading merchant and consumer ecosystem will help accelerate the efforts of Goldman Sachs to create the consumer banking platform of the future, helping tens of millions of customers take control of their financial lives and drive higher, more durable returns.
COVID-19 cited in significant increase in healthcare-associated infections in 2020

After years of steady reductions in healthcare-associated infections, significantly higher rates of four out of six routinely tracked infections were observed in U.S. hospitals, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) published today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, the journal of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. Increases were attributed to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including more and sicker patients requiring more frequent and longer use of catheters and ventilators as well as staffing and supply challenges.
Why Facebook Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) were down modestly today after the social media giant was slapped with a $267 million fine by an Irish regulatory agency. Additionally, Instagram was experiencing an outage this morning, though the fine seems to be the main reason for the dip. As of 2:49 p.m. EDT,...
Why aren't the unvaccinated getting their shots?

With COVID-19 cases flooding emergency rooms and deaths on the rise among the unvaccinated, Northeastern researchers wanted to know why a sizable portion of the United States remained weary of or flat-out opposed to vaccines. In their first direct questioning of unimmunized people, researchers learned that wide-ranging concerns about the...
Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
