10523 Lunswood Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Welcome to 10523 Lunswood Rd. This ONE owner home has been meticulously cared for since 1966. Situated on a half acre lot with a 3 car detached garage! The covered front porch is ideal for having your morning coffee or winding down in the evening with your favorite beverage. The interior has 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Family Room w/ corner gas/propane fireplace. The master bath has a walk in shower that is handicap accessible. There is Hardwood Floors under the carpet in the bedrooms and living room. Roof is approximately 8 yrs old. Replacement Windows. Updated electric and wired for generator. There is an oversized concrete patio overlooking the backyard. The home is on County water however there is a well for irrigation.