CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

10523 Lunswood Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 10523 Lunswood Rd. This ONE owner home has been meticulously cared for since 1966. Situated on a half acre lot with a 3 car detached garage! The covered front porch is ideal for having your morning coffee or winding down in the evening with your favorite beverage. The interior has 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Family Room w/ corner gas/propane fireplace. The master bath has a walk in shower that is handicap accessible. There is Hardwood Floors under the carpet in the bedrooms and living room. Roof is approximately 8 yrs old. Replacement Windows. Updated electric and wired for generator. There is an oversized concrete patio overlooking the backyard. The home is on County water however there is a well for irrigation.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Propane#Coffee#Family Room#Bedrooms#Hardwood Floors
The Hill

Court rules Prince Philip's will to remain sealed for 90 years

London's High Court has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth, will remain sealed for 90 years to maintain the monarchy's "dignity." Judge Andrew McFarlane of the court's family division ruled that Philip's will shall remain sealed "and that no copy...
U.K.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy