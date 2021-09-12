Ohioans honor 9/11 victims at America Remembers Memorial

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A small northeast Ohio community roughly 500 miles from Ground Zero is paying a special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11. Dozens gathered Saturday at the America Remembers Memorial on the Boulevard of 500 Flags in Eastlake to recognize the 20th anniversary of the deadly day. The site includes pieces of the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; the three locations where thousands of Americans died during the terrorist attacks.