A replay review cost the Washington Football Team a first down during Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants. The first half of Thursday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team was filled with questionable calls from officials. From the Chase Young roughing the passer penalty to C.J. Board’s holding foul during Daniel Jones’ would-be touchdown run, it was far from the greatest night for NFL referees. If you thought that was the last of the head-scratching calls, you are mistaken.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO