You're going to want to give a few extra minutes for the early morning commute. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to occur throughout Friday morning. There is some uncertainty as to the exact amount of rain we will receive, as it depends on if the line of storms will have enough stamina before reaching our area. We do lose energy overnight as we cool off, and higher energy will be prevalent farther west. If the line of storms holds together, we could be looking at widespread coverage of around half an inch. If the line falls apart, then we're talking under a quarter of an inch.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO