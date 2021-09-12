CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooling off, but a steady rise after

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter what felt like the beginning of August on Saturday with temperatures well above 80 degrees in several cities, we will see temperatures regress to the low-70s for Sunday. After seeing a sharp drop in the temperatures, we will then slowly rise back toward 80 degrees throughout the rest of the week. We will still have mornings where we are much cooler, but mother nature is still proving that, at least during the day, Summer is not done yet.

KAAL-TV

Summery Southerly Breeze Today

Hold onto your hats! A strong S/SW wind will see gusts into the 30-35 mph range, or stronger at times this afternoon & evening. This, along with more sunshine today, will help boost our highs back into the upper 70s, with plenty of communities reaching the lower 80s by the afternoon. Humidity will be up just a touch, making it feel a little sticky.
ENVIRONMENT

