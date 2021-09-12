Cooling off, but a steady rise after
After what felt like the beginning of August on Saturday with temperatures well above 80 degrees in several cities, we will see temperatures regress to the low-70s for Sunday. After seeing a sharp drop in the temperatures, we will then slowly rise back toward 80 degrees throughout the rest of the week. We will still have mornings where we are much cooler, but mother nature is still proving that, at least during the day, Summer is not done yet.www.kaaltv.com
Comments / 0