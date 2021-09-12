Santa Fe’s Renaissance Faire returns
Travel back in time at the Santa Fe Renaissance Faire. The annual event is back this year with some small changes. “We’re limiting tickets so that everyone will be spread out,” says Jackie Camborde, El Rancho de las Golondrinas director of development. “It’s going to be about 2,000 to 3,000 tickets per day. And all advance ticket sales are done online. This enables us to help with contact tracing. It’s been really helping us this summer.”www.abqjournal.com
Comments / 0