CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe’s Renaissance Faire returns

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts, Entertainment Editor
ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel back in time at the Santa Fe Renaissance Faire. The annual event is back this year with some small changes. “We’re limiting tickets so that everyone will be spread out,” says Jackie Camborde, El Rancho de las Golondrinas director of development. “It’s going to be about 2,000 to 3,000 tickets per day. And all advance ticket sales are done online. This enables us to help with contact tracing. It’s been really helping us this summer.”

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Tavern#Renaissance Faire#Fairy Dance School
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy