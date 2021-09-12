CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

By Sportradar
Norman Transcript
 5 days ago

A-intentionally walked for McKenna in the 6th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th. 1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th. E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (43), off Kremer; Jansen (8), off Kremer; Springer (17), off T.Wells; Santander (16), off Ryu; Hays (17), off Ryu; Hays (18), off Stripling; Mountcastle (27), off Stripling. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. (101), Jansen 2 (15), Lamb 3 (17), Springer 2 (37), Santander 2 (46), Martin (6), Hays 3 (59), McKenna 2 (10), Mountcastle (78), Severino (40). SF_Lamb.

The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RealGM

Vlad, Jr. Passes Shohei Ohtani For Home Run Lead

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. topped his father and Shohei Ohtani with one swing on Monday. Guerrero hit his Major-League-leading 45th home run as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1. Facing Adam Conley in the sixth, Guerrero lined a 3-1 pitch down the left-field line, breaking a tie...
MLB
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Carnival Cruises Return to Baltimore

It's a sign of recovery at the Port of Baltimore. A Carnival Cruise ship is back in the city. The Carnival Pride arrived at the port Wednesday night. It will depart Sunday for the Bahamas, in what will be the first cruise to leave the city since the pandemic began.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jim Wolf
Shore News Network

$100,008 Powerball Sold in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Our Wednesday night Powerball and Bonus Match 5 drawings were sure to put smiles on the faces of lucky players in both games. A Powerball player won a $100,000 third-tier prize and had another $8 in winnings on the ticket, while a Bonus Match 5 player scored a $50,000 top prize and had another $15 in prizes on the ticket.
BALTIMORE, MD
Iola Register

Royals implode in loss to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals on Wednesday night.
MLB
chatsports.com

Raiders podcast: Baltimore preview

Our weekly Las Vegas Raiders’ podcast has drooped. We broke down what to expect to see Monday Night against the Baltimore Ravens at home in the season opener.
NFL
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 discouraging signs from Houston Astros series

The LA Angels are now 70-73 after dropping two of three to the Houston Astros. They are now 10 games out of the playoffs, and you can kiss those hopes goodbye. It was a disappointing series, but I didn’t expect much of a different outcome to be honest. There were three discouraging aspects from this series in general, and at this point it feels like I’m only watching for Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh, Jo Adell, and Brandon Marsh. This season isn’t fun anymore.
MLB
chatsports.com

Reds appropriately designate reliever Brad Brach for assignment

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 26: Brad Brach #47 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds activated shortstop Kyle Farmer from the paternity list on Monday and designated right-handed reliever Brad Brach for assignment. While Cincinnati could have decided to move on from infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, letting Brach go was the correct move for now.
MLB
Norman Transcript

Tuesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplán from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF Pat Valaika from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jorge Mateo on the 60-day IL. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated...
CLEVELAND, OK
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Remembering the Baltimore Crab King

Baltimore has lost its Crab King. We called him “Mr. Bill” but Steve Eliades made Mr. Bill’s Terrace Inn in Essex. Yesterday Mr Steve died. His father Mr. Bill started a check cashing place on Eastern Boulevard. Steve said, “'Ya know dad lets start selling crabs.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Norman Transcript

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

A-doubled for Simmons in the 6th. b-reached on error for Giménez in the 7th. 1-ran for Donaldson in the 6th. E_Arraez (8). LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2. 2B_Ramirez (21), Hedges (6), Simmons (12), Donaldson (22). HR_Zimmer (7), off Ryan. RBIs_Zimmer (30), Hedges (28), Simmons (30). Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3...
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Norman Transcript

Texas 8, Houston 1

E_Correa (11). DP_Houston 1, Texas 3. LOB_Houston 4, Texas 4. 2B_A.García 2 (24). HR_Lowe (15), A.García (30), Peters (11). SB_Siri (3). Greinke pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. HBP_Lyles (Siri). WP_Lyles. Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T_2:45. A_19,451 (40,300).
MLB
FanSided

Oakland A’s: The underrated Tony Kemp

Every team has their unsung hero. There are players who are generally overlooked, but have been vital to a team’s success. The Oakland A’s have that type of player in Tony Kemp. MLB.com recently revealed their list of the most overlooked players on every team. The A’s, in general, get...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Vlad Jr. and the Red-Hot Blue Jays Are MLB's Nightmare Playoff Matchup

Given that the Toronto Blue Jays have spent the bulk of the season (85 days, to be exact) in fourth place in the American League East, they ought to pat themselves on the back for how they'd nonetheless be in possession of the AL's top wild-card spot if the 2021 campaign ended today.
MLB
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk out of Toronto's Tuesday lineup against Rays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirk will rest against Toronto's division competition after Reese McGuire was chosen as Tuesday's catcher for Jose Berrios. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Kirk has produced a 11.9% barrel...
MLB
snntv.com

Rays routed by Blue Jays yesterday, 8-1

TORONTO (SNN-TV) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night. The AL East-leading Rays, outhit 17-2, lost for the...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Jiménez as Vaughn lands on IL: ‘We need you’

Andrew Vaughn had been ignoring Eloy Jiménez’s favorite bit while fielding questions from reporters lined up on the other side of the dugout railing. But now, Vaughn’s serene expression broke, and he turned toward the bat knob Jiménez had thrust in front of his face like a microphone. “How are...
MLB
Norman Transcript

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

E_Marte (3), Weaver (1). DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Peralta (27), Muncy (24), T.Turner (30). HR_Marte (12), Muncy (33), T.Turner (22), W.Smith (24). SB_T.Turner (28). SF_J.Turner (5), W.Smith (8). S_Weaver (1). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. Weaver L,3-5454314. Faria12-322212. de Geus112220. Mantiply1-300000. Clippard110000. Los Angeles. Gonsolin W,3-1520026. Price131102.
MLB

