Upcoming rain chances

Besides some isolated storms along with a few light showers through early Sunday, we have even more rain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms both days, although nothing severe with these storms as of now. We also have a rain chance coming up Friday; it is too early to tell the severe chances on this one. Rainfall totals will be diminshed on Sunday, but Monday and Tuesday could bring upwards of 1/2" to 3/4" if we get a heavy downpour or two to track over our area.