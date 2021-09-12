CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld and Producer on Clint and Kate's Dynamic in Disney+ Series

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvengers: Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran is taking point on Hawkeye, where no-nonsense family man Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) trains young Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in the Marvel Studios series premiering November on Disney+. Set after the events of Endgame in Marvel's Phase 4, Hawkeye pulls from the Matt Fraction and David Aja comic book run that teams the two archers — and Lucky, the Pizza Dog — on a bow and banter-filled adventure where the dynamic between mentor and protege is always on-target.

